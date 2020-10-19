More Women Trying Pot to Manage Menopause

Oct. 19, 2020 -- A new study finds 1 in 4 women have tried cannabis to manage menopause symptoms. Laura Hamilton is one of them. She’s used pot recreationally since she was in college, but was surprised when she realized it was helping ease her menopause symptoms, which included insomnia, mood changes, vaginal dryness, and hot flashes.

“It really made a difference. I wondered if I was imagining it, so I started giving it to my friends, and it helped them too,” she says. “If I smoke it at night, I sleep like a baby. I also infuse it in an olive oil or coconut oil and drizzle it on a salad or avocado toast, and it helps stabilize my mood. It doesn’t make me giddy or feel out of it -- it just helped with the peaks of the moods and the emotional roller coaster I was going through.”

Hamilton says she also uses the oil on her skin to help with vaginal dryness. However she uses it, she says she notices a difference after about 30 to 45 minutes, and it lasts for several hours.

But not everyone has the same kind of experience. Lisa Renee of Trumansburg, NY, tried cannabis to manage her menopause symptoms. After eating half a sugar cube-sized edible, she had hours of unpleasant and uncomfortable symptoms that she didn’t like and couldn’t wait to end. She says she felt drunk and anxious, flipped through a bliss and panic cycle, felt intense madness, worried about everything from death to her teeth, and she was also “entirely too aware of my tongue.”

“It was sort of terrifying, sort of funny, ultimately kind of exhausting and seemed like a bad route for me. That said, I have always been sensitive to such things,” Renee says. “I think I’m not a great candidate for pot as a menopause balm.”

A new study shows that many women are exploring or want to explore this untraditional way to treat menopause symptoms.

While cannabis is considered an illegal substance under federal guidelines, 33 states and the District of Columbia have passed laws making its use legal for medical and/or recreational use.