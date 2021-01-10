Inactive Lifestyles Lead to More Frequent, Severe Hot Flashes: Study

Sept. 30 , 2021 -- In the age of COVID-19, it’s super easy to find yourself sitting or lying down for a good chunk of the day, also known as sedentary behavior. Working from home, traveling less, and opting for DoorDash and Hulu over a date night at your favorite restaurant all keep us inside the house, sometimes with limited space.

Not getting enough movement can damage your health and cause many preventable health problems to spiral. And according to a new study, an inactive lifestyle can affect menopausal women, in particular, leading to more frequent, severe hot flashes.

More Hot Flashes

Hot flashes are one of the most common symptoms of a women going through menopause, or the end of their menstrual cycle.

Women who are both inactive and going through menopause are more likely to have frequent, severe nighttime hot flashes, a new study by the North American Menopause Society says.

A hot flash is a sudden rush of heat through the body, which can lead to sweating and redness of the face, chills, and a higher heart rate.

Nighttime hot flashes, also known as night sweats, can be uncomfortable and can cause many disruptions in sleep, both of which can lower the quality of life for many women.

Because women usually become more inactive as they age, it’s important to understand the effects that sedentary behavior can have on a woman’s body, says Sarah Witkowski, PhD, an exercise physiologist at Smith College and a co-author of the study.

"Knowledge regarding the influence of sedentary behavior on hot flashes can improve evidence-based lifestyle recommendations for women experiencing hot flashes,” she said in a news release.

Severe hot flashes can also be linked to women with a history of migraines, with the combo raising a woman’s risk for heart disease, according to research led by Stephanie Faubion, MD, medical director for the North American Menopause Society.

One doesn’t cause the other, and vice versa, but both deal with changes in the blood vessels that deliver blood to the heart, a major red flag of heart disease, she said.