Early Menopause May Raise a Woman's Odds for Dementia

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Women who enter menopause early may be more likely to develop dementia later in life, new research indicates.

During menopause, production of the female sex hormone estrogen drops dramatically and a woman's periods come to an end. While women typically enter menopause in their early 50s, many do so earlier — either naturally or due to a medical condition or treatment such as a hysterectomy (removal of the uterus).

This large study found that women in the U.K. who entered menopause before age 40 were 35% more likely to develop dementia later in life than women who started menopause around age 50.

What’s more, women who entered menopause before age 45 were 1.3 times more likely to develop dementia before their 65th birthday, the new study showed.

“Women with early menopause may need a close monitoring of their cognitive decline in clinical practice,” said study author Dr. Wenting Hao, a Ph.D. candidate at Shandong University in Jinan, China.