Experimental Drug May Ease Hot Flashes

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

MONDAY, June 13, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Hot flashes are one of the most well-known symptoms of menopause and they can be severe and frequent, happening throughout the day and night over several years.

Researchers say they have found a new, effective treatment that could provide relief and an alternative to existing therapies.

"The simple truth is for many years, we did not even know or understand the biology of hot flashes," said study author Dr. Genevieve Neal-Perry.

Only in the past decade have doctors begun to understand how certain neurons are affected by reduced estrogen levels during menopause, triggering the bothersome flushing and sweats, said Neal-Perry, chair of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.

"We now have an understanding of the neuronal pathways that are involved in hot flashes. So this has allowed us to actually develop more specific treatments. And, so, fezolinetant is an example of a more specific treatment. It is a selective [NK3] antagonist that blocks the receptor," Neal-Perry said.