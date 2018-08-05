Doctors' Suicide Rate Highest of Any Profession

May 8, 2018 -- One doctor commits suicide in the U.S. every day -- the highest suicide rate of any profession. And the number of doctor suicides -- 28 to 40 per 100,000 -- is more than twice that of the general population, new research shows. The rate in the general population is 12.3 per 100,000.

Doctors who die by suicide often have untreated or undertreated depression or other mental illnesses, a fact that underscores the need for early diagnosis and treatment, says study researcher Deepika Tanwar, MD, of the psychiatric program at Harlem Hospital Center in New York.

"It's very surprising" that the suicide rate among physicians is higher than among those in the military, which is considered a very stressful occupation, Tanwar says.

The findings were presented at the American Psychiatric Association (APA) 2018 annual meeting.

Stigma, Access to Lethal Means

Using MEDLINE and PubMed, the researchers looked at studies of doctor suicide that included articles published in peer-reviewed journals during the past 10 years.

The results also showed that although female doctors attempt suicide far less often than women in the general population, their completion rate exceeds that of the general population by 2.5 to 4 times. It also equals the completion rate of male doctors.

Experts are trying to understand why the rates are so high, Tanwar says. The study shows that some of the most common diagnoses are mood disorders, alcoholism, and substance abuse.

One study showed that depression affects an estimated 12% of male doctors and up to 19.5% of female doctors, a rate similar to the general population. Depression is more common in medical students and residents. About 15% to 30% have symptoms of depression.

The researchers note that mood disorders among health care professionals are not restricted to North America. Studies from Finland, Norway, Australia, Singapore, China, and elsewhere have shown an increase in anxiety, depression, and suicidal thoughts among medical students and health care professionals.

Tanwar says stigma is a major obstacle to seeking medical treatment. One 2016 study found 50% of female doctors who completed a Facebook questionnaire reported meeting criteria for a mental disorder but were reluctant to seek professional help because of the fear of stigma.