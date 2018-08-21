Mental Health Exam No Predictor of Soldier Suicide

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Many U.S. Army soldiers who attempt suicide have no prior diagnosis of a mental health issue, new research shows, and such histories may not be a good predictor of a soldier's suicide risk.

"The study is one of few to be able to examine risk of suicide attempt among those without a past mental health diagnosis," said study lead author Dr. Robert Ursano. He directs the Center for the Study of Traumatic Stress at Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.

Ursano and his colleagues tracked the medical histories of thousands of enlisted soldiers (not including Guard or Reserve members) who served from 2004 through 2009. Attempted suicide risk factors were similar for soldiers with and without a prior diagnosis of a mental health disorder, the researchers found.

What did seem to raise the odds for suicide attempts?

According to the new data, female soldiers were more at risk than males; younger soldiers were at higher odds than older ones; less educated soldiers face higher risks than more educated service members, and odds for a suicide attempt were especially high during a soldier's first year of service.

Other risk factors included being demoted or late for promotion, or having been in a combat arms or combat medic military occupational specialty.

The risk of suicide attempt was also higher among soldiers with a history of family violence, having been the victim of a crime, or having committed a crime.

"Important times for identifying risk may be present after recent physical injury, family violence or being a victim or perpetrator of a crime," Ursano said in a university news release.

Health issues also seemed key. The study found that soldiers who attempted suicide were more likely to have had at least one outpatient clinic visit in the two months before their attempted suicide, and those with eight or more visits were three to five times more likely to attempt suicide.

Interestingly, combat injury was associated with an increased risk of attempted suicide only among those without a history of a mental health disorder, Ursano's group reported.