How Does Social Media Affect 'Life Satisfaction' in Kids?

By Robert Preidt HealthDay Reporter

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, March 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Your child's risk of harm from social media is higher at certain ages and it's different for girls and boys, researchers report.

To figure out how social media use affected "life satisfaction" among 10- to 21-year-olds, the investigators analyzed long-term data on 17,400 young people in the United Kingdom.

The new study found key periods when heavy social media use was associated with lower life satisfaction calculated a year later.

For girls, that period was between 11 and 13 years of age. For boys, it was 14 and 15.

"With our findings, rather than debating whether or not the link exists, we can now focus on the periods of our adolescence where we now know we might be most at risk and use this as a springboard to explore some of the really interesting questions," said lead author Amy Orben of the MRC Cognition and Brain Sciences Unit at the University of Cambridge.