Americans Getting More Comfortable Talking Over Mental Health With Doctors

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 8, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Primary care doctors are no longer just in the physical health business: Americans are increasingly turning to them for mental health care, too, a new study finds.

Looking at Americans' primary care visits between 2006 and 2018, researchers found a 50% increase in the proportion of visits that addressed mental health concerns. That figure rose from just under 11% of visits, to 16% by the end of the study period.

The reasons are unclear, experts said, but it's not just a matter of mental health conditions becoming more common: During the same period, other studies show, the national rate of mental health disorders rose by about 18%.

Instead, it seems primary care doctors are shouldering more responsibility for diagnosing and in some cases treating, mental health conditions.

"I think this study really underscores the importance of primary care in our country," said lead researcher Dr. Lisa Rotenstein, medical director of population health at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.