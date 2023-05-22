PTSD, Other Mental Health Ills Haunt Gunshot Survivors

TUESDAY, May 23, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For people who survive gunshot wounds, the trauma may leave mental scars that worsen with time, a new study finds.

Among 87 adults treated for gun injuries at a Wisconsin trauma center, many had worsening symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression six months later.

The findings, published May 22 in the Annals of Internal Medicine, come from one of the few studies that has tracked the long-term mental health of gunshot victims.

For years, gun violence research was stymied in the United States after Congress suspended federal funding for it in 1996. That changed just a few years ago.

"For a long time, we weren't able to do firearms research, so we don't really know a lot about these long-term outcomes," said Dr. Peter Ehrlich, director of the pediatric trauma center at the University of Michigan's C.S. Mott Children's Hospital.

Ehrlich, who was not involved in the new research, published a study last year that looked at the mental health of U.S. children and teenagers who'd sustained gun injuries — and the findings were similar.