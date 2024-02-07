Weight Loss Health Benefits Start Sooner Than You May Think

“They’re able to exercise for longer periods of time and more frequently, which is one of the strongest predictors of maintaining weight loss,” he says. “So while that 5% weight loss may not be noticeable to other people, that’s the first good goal that may allow you to lose more weight.”

If you weigh 200 pounds, losing 10 pounds (5%) might not sound significant. But it reduces pressure on the lower body during exercise, says David Sarwer, PhD, director of the Center for Obesity Research and Education at Temple University.

If You Lose 5% to 10%

The health boosts really start to stack up at this level.

For instance, if you are overweight or have obesity and have type 2 diabetes, you might see improvements in HDL (often called “good”) cholesterol and in diastolic blood pressure (the bottom number in a blood pressure reading).

The National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), which focuses on lifestyle measures to prevent type 2 diabetes, provides another striking example of how even modest weight loss can improve health. The DPP focuses on healthy eating and physical activity.

The research includes a studyof more than 3,200 people who were overweight or had obesity and were prediabetic. They were split into three groups:

Lifestyle (the DPP’s plan, which included a low-calorie, low-fat diet and at least 150 minutes of exercise per week) with a goal of losing at least 7% of their body weight)

Medication to prevent type 2 diabetes

Placebo (no lifestyle plan or medication)

The people in the lifestyle group lost, on average, 6.7% of their body weight – and they were 58% less likely to develop type 2 diabetes during the study, compared to those in the placebo group. Every 2.2 pounds of weight lost cut the odds of developing type 2 diabetes during the study by 16%. If you’re interested in finding a DPP program near you, you can search for one here.

Health goals can be separate from appearance goals when it comes to weight loss. “A 5% weight loss your friends and family might not notice,” Jay says. “So make sure you have your own back and say, ‘I lost 5% of my weight and I’m doing a lot of really great things for my health.’”