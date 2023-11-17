Don't Let the Holiday Blues Derail Your Diet

But take heart: If you're prone to holiday blues, there are steps you can take to keep your good cheer (and your nutrition) intact -- without depriving yourself or overdoing comfort foods. Your mental health is an essential part of your well-being. Talk to your doctor or therapist if you are consistently feeling low. If you have a condition such as depression, you’ll need treatment, not just the lifestyle ideas shared here.

For many people, especially those trying to lose weight, it's not an easy time. High expectations of holiday happiness can give way to loneliness, sadness -- and greater vulnerability to the rich foods that are everywhere this time of year.

"People who are successful at anything -- whether it's their career, raising kids, or dieting -- come up with a 'lens' they want to view it through," says John Eliot, PhD, author of Overachievement: The New Model for Exceptional Performance. It's all about attitude, says Eliot. Tell yourself it's difficult to stick to your healthy eating plan during the holidays, and it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy.

"You have set yourself up,” Eliot says. "The same thing happens in golf. If you focus on not hitting the ball in the lake, nine times out of 10 it goes in the lake."

That's because, in your thoughts, your brain doesn't "hear" the word no, Eliot says.

"The brain operates on data associated with very strong emotions, feelings, and pictures," he says. "If you charge the brain with emotions and visuals, the brain will key into those and produce them. In golf, the vision of the lake is a very emotional picture. But with that picture, what you've done is program your brain to get the ball into the lake."

Likewise, your mind is involved in weight loss -- even how well you handle the holiday blues.

To set yourself up for success, look inside, he says.

"Look at what you want to accomplish, and ask yourself, 'Why is it important to eat moderately?'" Eliot says. "If the answer is 'So someone will say you look great,' that's external motivation. That won't work in the long term.

"Internal motivators are things like feeling good about yourself, having more energy, and being able to run. It's about how you want to feel every day."