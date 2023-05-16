Viewer Questions

Why do people snack late at night when they’re not hungry?

How healthy is intermittent fasting when you have diabetes?

How important is sleep in weight management?

Late-night snacking often doesn’t come from hunger. When you get the sensation that you want to eat, typically it's related to your blood sugar being low. Sometimes you can also have a sensation of hunger when you’re thirsty. It can be difficult to separate these.

Late-night eating often comes as a behavior. When you're younger, you go to the movies, you eat popcorn, you drink a beverage. I encourage my patients to stop before they eat something and ask, “Am I really hungry, or thirsty?”

Another option is to avoid staying up late if you don’t need to. If you have to stay up late because your work shift is late, for example, you’re not necessarily eating, because you're doing your job. It’s when you stay up late, at home, and you have the ability and freedom to late-night snack.

With intermittent fasting , it's important to talk to your doctor or health care provider who’s managing your diabetes. Because not every person with diabetes is created equal.

Individuals have different levels of management, and different levels of severity, of diabetes. That plays a role in whether or not intermittent fasting is appropriate for you.

In terms of sleep, I don't think people realize how important it is when it comes to weight loss. It’s a part of the weight loss recipe that many people neglect.

When you don't get enough sleep, studies show you have increased hunger and more cravings. Being sleep-deprived is also linked to weight gain. There are changes in how your brain responds to certain things around you. For example, if you’re sleep-deprived and see commercials for food, the way you react to those is different when you're tired, compared to when you're rested.

If you're having difficulty sleeping, talk to your doctor or health care provider about how you can be tested or treated for sleep issues.