What Is Food Noise and How Can You Quiet It?

Nikki Levy opened the DoorDash app on her phone, craving Vietnamese food. Then she remembered the 95% fat-free turkey she’d defrosted: She could cook instead of ordering in. She closed the app and then reopened it, over and over. “I can go back and forth like this for an hour,” she says.

Levy, a Los Angeles-based content executive and story coach, recently rejoined WW (formerly called Weight Watchers). She’d lost 35 pounds on WW before her 2019 wedding. Some of that weight was back, and intrusive food thoughts made it hard to stick with the plan.

This is the internal chatter that’s sometimes called “food noise.” It doesn’t have an official definition. Levy calls it a “barrage” of thoughts that nudge her toward the food she craves. “I’ll eat the thing and be revitalized and everything will be better,” Levy says. “But it never actually is.”

There are ways to turn down the volume on food noise, with or without the newest type of obesity medication.