Who Gets Wegovy? (Hint: Not Always Those Who Need it Most)

At first, Cindy Martinez was elated. After decades of living with obesity, a simple, once-weekly shot of semaglutide helped her drop 20 pounds in only a few months “without feeling like I was starving all the time.” The result was less back pain, hope for her prediabetes, and freedom from the incessant food cravings that had dogged the 48-year-old for much of her adult life.

After so many previous failed attempts, losing weight without feeling miserable felt like a gift, she says.

Semaglutide is better known as the active ingredient in a number of brand-name drugs (Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy). Sometimes called GLP-1 agonists, doctors use these medications at different doses to treat various health conditions, including obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Cindy Martinez

Research shows people with overweight or obesity can lower their weight by 12% to 15% with certain doses of semaglutide. The drug acts on brain signals, which seems to be why many people feel full faster and with less food while they take it. Some people, including Martinez, report that these medications quiet “food noise,” or constant thoughts about eating that fuel excess snacking.