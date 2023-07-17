Did Bariatric Surgery Lead to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death?

July 17, 2023 – Singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley died from a “strangulated,” or twisted, small bowel on Jan.12, surprising many fans who had seen her attend the Golden Globe awards ceremony just days before. The daughter of the late Elvis Presley was 54 years old.

The Los Angeles medical examiner ruled Presley died of natural causes and, in a report issued last week, linked her small bowel obstruction to bariatric surgery she had years earlier. CNN, which first obtained the autopsy, said it included the official opinion of deputy medical examiner Juan M. Carrillo, MD, who said the obstruction was caused by “adhesions (or, scar tissue) that developed after bariatric surgery years ago. This is a known long-term complication of this type of surgery.”

Surgery experts don’t dispute that a cutoff of blood supply to her small bowel, also known as the small intestine, led to her death. But they’re less certain that internal scarring from previous weight loss surgery is to blame.