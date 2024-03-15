Doctors Wary of Young Adults Using Ozempic for Bikini Season

March 15, 2024 – Summer is fast approaching, and the pressures of “bikini season” have some young adults looking to GLP-1 medications like Ozempic to shed weight. And while data shows that obesity is skyrocketing among U.S. teens and young adults, Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications are very rarely the first or best option to lose weight – especially for those who don’t have obesity or related conditions, experts say.

Before jumping to these medications, teens should make sure they are eating nutritious foods and getting enough exercise. But for teens who are overweight (BMI over 25) or obese (BMI 30 or more),Sue Decotiis, MD, a triple board-certified medical weight loss doctor who runs a private practice in New York City, suggests they see their doctor for a screening of their baseline metabolic rate and insulin levels.

“Teens usually have a fast metabolism, so by seeing their metabolism and insulin levels, it would give me an idea whether they actually need the drug,” she said.