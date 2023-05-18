Weight Gain Before 30 Raises Risk of Fatal Prostate Cancer, Study Says

May 18, 2023 – Young men who gain a lot of weight between the ages of 17 and 29 appear to have an increased risk of later having an aggressive form of prostate cancer and dying from it, according to a new Swedish study.

The finding comes from the Obesity and Disease Development Sweden (ODDS) study presented at the European Congress on Obesity 2023 on Tuesday.

The researchers looked at data for 258,477 men who had at least three weight measurements between the ages of 17 and 60 years.

In most cases (83%), the men’s weight was measured objectively, while in 5% it was measured by the individual, and in 15% of cases it was based on memory.

Overall, men who gained a little over 1 pound per year (1.10 pounds) had, compared with those with stable weight, a 10% increased risk of getting aggressive prostate cancer later in life, and a 29% increased risk of dying from it.