Rheumatoid Arthritis Myths

Thanks to an abundance of easy-to-find (but not always accurate) information, many people have misconceptions about rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Maybe you’ve heard that RA is just a normal sign of aging or that it happens because of wear on your joints. (Both are untrue.) Here, two rheumatologists explain the truth behind some of the most common myths about RA.

Myth 1: Only older adults can get RA.

Adults and children alike can develop RA, says Max Konig, MD, a rheumatologist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore. He says this misconception might be floating around because kids are often diagnosed with a subtype of juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA) rather than RA. Kids with this type of JIA -- known as polyarticular arthritis, rheumatoid factor positive -- have a protein called rheumatoid factor (RF) or anti-cyclic citrullinated peptide (anti-CCP antibodies) that shows up in their blood, as do most people with RA.

RA actually becomes rarer as you get older, notes Nilanjana Bose, MD, a rheumatologist at Rheumatology Center of Houston. You’re more likely to have osteoarthritis than RA as you age, she says.

The majority of people are diagnosed with RA between their 30s and 50s, according to Konig. He says that problems in your immune system -- like RF and anti-CCP antibodies -- may actually show up over a decade before your symptoms start, indicating that RA can start much earlier than it’s diagnosed.