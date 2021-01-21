The Best Videos, Blogs, and Books on Schizophrenia

Whether you’ve just been diagnosed with schizophrenia or you’ve lived with your condition a long time, there’s value in learning more about the disease. These resources can help you navigate your particular symptoms and challenges and find inspiration, hope, and knowledge that you can and will get better -- and stay that way.

“There’s a great TED Talk by a woman named Eleanor Longden, where she talks about her experiences as a voice hearer,” says Sarah Keedy, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral neuroscience at the University of Chicago Medical Center. In her 15-minute talk, Longden, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia as a college student, tells how she learned to let the voices she heard help her heal.

Corinne Cather, PhD, director of the Center of Excellence for Psychosocial and Systemic Research at Massachusetts General Hospital, recommends Kristin Neff’s video The Three Components of Self-Compassion. “If you take care of yourself on a day-to-day basis, everything goes better,” Cather says. Not judging and isolating yourself, and paying careful attention to what you are experiencing with your illness, are key to self-compassion.

Cather and her colleagues have also written a book, Facing Serious Mental Illness: A Guide for Patients and Families, that will be out this year as part of Massachusetts General Hospital Psychiatry Academy’s patient book series.

Keedy likes to direct her patients and their families to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website. The “Your Journey” tab on this advocacy site has advice on topics such as finding mental health professionals; relationships, faith, and spirituality; and finding housing and work. The numerous resources on NAMI’s site include the guide Navigating a Mental Health Crisis, which has tear-out pages to write down important information about your illness to carry with you or share with family and friends.

Other resources that may help: