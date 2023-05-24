WebMD has hidden the identity and location of Mary M. and Andrew in order to protect the mental health and safety of Andrew and his family.

It’s May 13, 2022, and Mary M. is in a panic. Just a day earlier, a hospital admitted her adult son Andrew in a deep state of psychosis. Against her guidance, the hospital has given her son haloperidol (Haldol), which worsens his symptoms, rather than the one drug she says keeps his paranoid delusions at bay: clozapine.

Now, hospital staff tell her over the phone, he has hurt himself. “What’s he done?” she asks. But they won’t give more details until she gets there. She rushes to the hospital to find out more.

Mary hasn’t seen her son this sick since 2018, when the FDA’s iron-clad rules on clozapine cut off his medication after he missed a single routine blood test.

Now, after 4 relatively stable years, Andrew is back in the hospital. This time, he started to miss blood tests and skip medication in a self-perpetuating loop after a misguided primary care doctor told him he “doesn’t need clozapine” and he’s “just depressed.” The result was the same: lost access to clozapine followed by delusions, threatening voices, paranoia, hospitalization, physical restraints, and months of recovery.