You use birth control to keep yourself from getting pregnant. But you may wonder how safe your form of protection is for your body. All methods of contraception are considered okay for healthy women. They're even safer than going through pregnancy and childbirth, says Colleen Krajewski, MD, an assistant professor of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh. “I have had patients say they heard something on the Internet or TV about how unsafe birth control is, so they were uncomfortable using it -- and they wind up with an unplanned pregnancy, which is far riskier for your health,” she says. Still, all forms of birth control have risks tied to them.

Estrogen-Containing Birth Control (Pill, Patch, and Ring) Three kinds of birth control use estrogen: the combination pill, the patch, and the vaginal ring. There's a slightly increased risk in blood clots with the methods containing estrogen, particularly from pills that contain drospirenone (these include the brands Syeda, Yasmin, and Yaz, among others). “A woman’s general risk of blood clots is around 1 in 10,000; while on estrogen-containing birth control it rises to about 3 in 10,000-so while it does triple, it is still extremely low,” Krajewski says.