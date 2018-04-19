Permanent Birth Control: His and Her Options

Three years after they got married, Alexandra Paul and her husband, Ian, wanted better birth control. Paul was fed up with side effects of the pill, so she switched to a diaphragm. But when contraceptive jelly gave her infections, she avoided using it. That put a crimp in their lovemaking. "Not having birth control in every night limited our spontaneity," she says.

They knew they didn't want kids, so they decided to go for a permanent type of birth control -- sterilization. But for whom -- him or her? Ian appreciated how Alexandra had always taken care of birth control, and he felt like it was his turn. So he had a vasectomy.

Years later, the Los Angeles couple couldn't be happier. "We have never regretted our decision," Paul says. "Sex anywhere, anytime, without worry about pregnancy. And no more birth control chemicals."

If you're sure you don't want kids, or you have children but don't want more, permanent birth control may be for you. Your doctor can help you explore the options. Learn as much as you can about how it's done and what to expect so you can make your decision with confidence.