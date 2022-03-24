When most people think about the field of medicine, art and drawings may not come to mind. Yet, the medical illustration field (which now includes digital media and animation) is a thriving and necessary part of helping both medical students and doctors understand the body.

Medical illustrations help students become familiar with how certain conditions may look and can help doctors understand how to diagnose them. Unfortunately, a lack of diversity in illustrations has led to a smaller number of pictures that showcase skin of color.

According to several recent studies, textbooks feature Black skin at a much lower rate (about 4%) than lighter skin. A recent social media post went viral when Nigerian medical student Chidiebere Ibe illustrated a pregnant woman of color carrying a Black fetus. He’s posted other illustrations, too.

This opened a larger conversation about a lack of diversity in medical texts. For many, this was the first time they had ever seen an image of this type. With research showing that more than 65% of medical students learn visually, the importance of medical illustrations as a training tool is clear.