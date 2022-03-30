When Hyperhidrosis Means Something Serious

Did you recently start excessively sweating even in comfortable temperatures? Do you wake up at night soaked in sweat?

These may be signs of secondary hyperhidrosis -- excessive sweating due to medications or a medical condition.

Normally, your body sweats to regulate its temperature, and you sweat more during exercise, hot conditions, and stressful situations. Your body cools down as sweat evaporates from the skin.

With secondary hyperhidrosis, your sweat glands overreact throughout the body due to medications or a medical condition, producing more sweat than is necessary.