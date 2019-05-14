Even if you don’t know someone with psoriasis, you may have seen a person with signs of the disease. The red, scaly skin patches, small red dots, or pus-filled blisters can show up where it’s hard to hide them -- the elbows, the hands, even the face. It’s more than a cosmetic problem. People will stare, or snicker, or worse. About 7.5 million people in the U.S. have psoriasis, and once it starts, usually between ages 15 and 35, it doesn’t really go away. So people have to learn how to deal with it in all parts of life, from clothing to romance to jobs. As more people learn more about the disease, though, those who have it may face less stigma and misunderstanding about their condition. Here's what people with psoriasis would like the rest of us to know.

No, it's not contagious. Skin cells live for about a month before they drop off your skin. With psoriasis, they die much faster, which means that dead ones pile up and flake off in droves. That may be one reason why so many people think psoriasis is contagious. But it isn't. "All those flakes I'm dropping are just dead skin cells," says Jeani Mills, 71, of Visalia, CA, who was diagnosed with psoriasis about 16 years ago. "They are messy, but they can't hurt you." So how do you get the disease? About 10% of people carry a gene that could lead to it. But scientists think the cause is most likely a combination of genes and triggers in the environment, including stress, some medications, and infections. Doctors are still trying to figure out the other reasons people get psoriasis, but they do know one thing: You cannot catch it from someone else.