Living Day to Day With Psoriasis

Steven Siracuse was about 19 years old when his psoriasis got bad. Rash-like patches showed up on his elbows, forearms, knees, calves, and scalp. A college freshman at the time, he covered up in long-sleeve shirts to avoid questions and stares. He also used steroid creams that didn’t help.

Now, at 29, his skin is mostly clear. It didn’t happen overnight. It took several years of dermatology appointments and plenty of self-discipline.

“Even at my worst, my case would be considered moderate,” says Siracuse, a financial analyst for a credit union in Buffalo, NY. “Some people have it all over their bodies. They have it all over the face. ... I always tried to keep that in perspective and tell myself that I was fortunate compared to other people.”

Over the years, Siracuse did what he could to manage the physical and mental effects of psoriasis. He worked closely with his dermatologist to find the right treatment and get his insurance company to cover it. He made the move from a high-stress job to a lower-stress one. He quit smoking cigarettes and cut back on alcohol. He patiently explained what the patches on his skin were when people asked questions or made comments that hurt.

Basically, he did many of the things that psoriasis experts recommend.

Making certain lifestyle changes can have a powerful impact on your health, and it may help your treatment work well.

There are some changes you can start making today, if you need to.