Living with Obesity? Get Your COVID Vaccine Now, Experts Say

July 21, 2021 -- The Obesity Society -- the leading American organization of experts devoted to understanding and treating obesity -- is urging all people with obesity to go get any of the approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

“We see a more virulent strain [Delta], but also vaccine hesitancy and cessation of common masking practice,” Scott Butsch, MD, tells WebMD. "Unfortunately, we see low rates of vaccination in the states with the highest prevalence of obesity.”

"This virus is still replicating and will continue to hit the unvaccinated populations with ease," he warns.

"Nearly all of the current deaths in the U.S. related to COVID-19 are in unvaccinated persons (something along the order of 99.5%). Therefore, regardless of whether an individual has obesity, they should get vaccinated," says Butsch, who is director of obesity medicine in the Bariatric and Metabolic Institute at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and a co-author of the position statement issued by the Obesity Society

"We want to end this pandemic. Let’s make it happen by getting vaccinated. As new, more transmissible variants of SARS-CoV-2 emerge, including the Delta variant, vaccination efforts are even more pressing to help limit the spread of disease,” says Catherine Kotz, PhD, president of the Obesity Society and another co-author of the statement.

"In a world where lifestyle recommendations and fad diets circulate without strong supportive evidence, we wanted our patients to have a reliable source of truth on the efficacy of these vaccines," the Obesity Society statement says.