You Give Me (Spring) Fever

There's something in the air, and it's not just pollen. Spring break, spring vacation, spring weddings -- spring fever. We want to get out, wear less, mingle lots. Kids feel it, too. Talk to any teacher, you'll likely hear there's craziness in the classrooms.

That energy surge, in whatever form it takes, is a function of longer days and lots more sunlight, says Michael Smolensky, PhD, professor at the University of Texas-Houston School of Public Health. He is co-author of the book The Body Clock Guide to Better Health.

In fact, many facets of everyday life are governed by seasonal patterns as well as circadian rhythms -- our internal biological clock, Smolensky tells WebMD.

"These are the rhythms of life, and we take them for granted," he says. "People accept the fact that our bodies are organized in space -- that our toes are at the end of our feet, and the hairs on our head stand up. But we give little thought to the fact that our bodies are structured in time."