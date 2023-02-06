Feb. 27, 2023 – When Ilene Kaplan felt a hard mass in her belly about 4 years ago, she feared the worst. A sonogram determined the lump was a cluster of uterine fibroids, and Kaplan was relieved when her doctor assured her they would shrink when she went into menopause, without intervention.

But Kaplan, a health coach on Long Island, NY, soon had debilitating symptoms. The mother of three, who’s now 55, felt like she was pregnant, with pelvic pressure pushing up into her ribs, and a swelling stomach that hindered her high-intensity workouts. Her menstrual flow volleyed between trickle and gush. She began peeing blood, signaling a urinary tract infection.

"I didn't trust my body anymore," she says.

The diagnosis after seeing a urologist: Kaplan's fibroids were pushing into her bladder, making her unable to fully empty it and putting her at risk of further UTIs. Not only was waiting for menopause not feasible, but Kaplan also learned that the reshuffling of hormones during perimenopause could enlarge her fibroids before shrinking them.