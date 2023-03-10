Women Pay Billions More in Out-of-Pocket Health Costs a Year

Oct. 3, 2023 – Marielle Farina, a senior manager at consulting and accounting firm Deloitte, has spent her career helping health insurers design their benefits.

But she was not prepared for the deluge of medical bills that arrived during the whirlwind of new motherhood.

“Becoming a new mom is very overwhelming – you have a couple days of hospital stay, and then you take this baby home and try to figure out how to survive,” Farina said. “I remember a few weeks after having him, getting bill after bill after bill, and just adds to the sleepless nights and the stress of it all.”

As it turns out, maternity care is only the tip of the iceberg – women face higher medical costs than men even without factoring in childbirth costs, according to a new report from Deloitte, co-authored by Farina.

The report focused on working women, who analysts found pay as much as $15.4 billion more a year than men in out-of-pocket health care expenses. This spans age brackets, holding true for women 19 to 64.