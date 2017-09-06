Postpartum Depression Likely to Recur

By Dennis Thompson

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 26, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- Women who have suffered from postpartum depression are more likely to go through it again after subsequent pregnancies, a new Danish study shows.

Postpartum depression occurs 27 to 46 times more frequently during subsequent pregnancies for mothers who experienced it after their first birth, researchers report.

These results show that women who have had postpartum depression in the past should prepare themselves if they get pregnant again, said lead researcher Marie-Louise Rasmussen, an epidemiologist with Statens Serum Institut in Copenhagen.

Antidepressants or psychotherapy could help cushion the blow or even head off postpartum depression, Rasmussen said.

"In theory, psychotherapy is preferred but not always sufficient and not always available. Often, the general practitioner has to add antidepressant medication," Rasmussen said. "Social support from the spouse and surroundings is also very important."

In most cases, women can expect to shake off their postpartum depression within a year, the researchers found.

"Based on this data, we would think for most women who receive treatment, their depression should be treated and resolved in six months or less," said Dr. James Murrough. He's director of the mood and anxiety disorders program at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Postpartum depression generally takes hold of a new mother within days of delivery, although sometimes depression develops during pregnancy, according to the U.S. National Institute of Mental Health.

Brain chemistry changes caused by post-delivery hormone fluctuations are a contributing cause of postpartum depression, along with the sleep deprivation experienced by most new parents, NIMH says.

Signs of postpartum depression can include feelings of sadness and hopelessness, frequent crying, anxiety or moodiness, changes in sleeping or eating patterns, difficulty with concentration, anger or rage, and loss of interest in activities that are usually enjoyable, according to the mental health institute.

A new mother with postpartum depression also might withdraw from friends or family and have difficulty forming an emotional attachment to her baby.

Rasmussen and her colleagues undertook this study to provide women facing pregnancy with better estimates of their overall risk of postpartum depression.