"My character's name is Andre Johnson; it may as well be Anthony Anderson," says Anderson, a two-time Emmy nominee for his lead role on the show. "It's not far from reality in terms of wanting to give my children better than what I had growing up on the streets of Compton as a kid, just like Andre's trying to do for his kids. That's me you see on the screen."

Like Andre, Anderson, 46, refers to himself as a "first-generation success." Born in 1970, he grew up in a California neighborhood dominated by gang violence and crime, but he escaped that world through acting. He attended a performing arts high school in Hollywood and earned a scholarship to Howard University, where he graduated with a degree in theater arts.

During the past 2 decades, Anderson has compiled a long list of credits in film and TV, both comedy and drama. He played Detective Kevin Bernard on the final three seasons of NBC's Law & Order and, on the opposite side of the law, he portrayed Antwon Mitchell, a vicious drug lord, in a standout role on FX's The Shield. He hosts the reboot of ABC's To Tell the Truth. And he has appeared in more than 20 movies since his 1999 film debut, including Barbershop, ScaryMovie4, and The Departed.

Twice before, Anderson's played a dad for laughs, first as a struggling actor and single father on the 2003 WB sitcom All About the Andersons, and then nearly 10 years later as a stay-at-home dad on NBC's Guys with Kids. Both lasted only a season. Black-ish, on the other hand, proves that the third time's a charm.

On the Emmy-nominated sitcom, which debuted in 2014 and is now in its third season, Anderson plays a successful advertising executive who grew up in Compton, California, and who's now married to a doctor, played by Tracee Ellis Ross. The fictional couple and their kids live in an all-white neighborhood, where the show focuses on Andre's efforts to maintain his and his family's black identity in a world that's very different from the one he knew in childhood. His own children's experiences often inform the show's story lines.