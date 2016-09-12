Pain Tolerance Tied to 'Silent' Heart Attack Risk

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21, 2016 (HealthDay News) -- People who are less sensitive to pain may be at increased risk of having a "silent" heart attack, a new study hints.

Chest pain is one of the "classic" symptoms of a heart attack. But many people have so-called silent heart attacks, where they notice no obvious symptoms.

"Almost everyone knows what a heart attack is. When we hear about it, we think of chest pain and [emergency] medical care," said Dr. Andrea Ohrn, the lead researcher on the new study.

"But what's less known is, many people experience heart attacks without knowing it -- without ever receiving a diagnosis," said Ohrn, a fellow at the University of Tromso in Norway.

No one knows why that is. But the new findings suggest that pain tolerance might be a factor.

Using a standard test of pain sensitivity, Ohrn's team found that people who had a silent heart attack in the past generally had a higher pain tolerance than people who'd sought treatment for heart attack symptoms.

When the researchers dug deeper, the connection appeared to be stronger in women than men.

That's an interesting finding, but it's unclear what to make of it at this point, said Dr. Nieca Goldberg, medical director of the Women's Heart Program at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York City.

The main takeaway, Goldberg said, is that people should know the "atypical" symptoms of heart attack.

Those include pain in the upper back or jaw, shortness of breath, nausea and heartburn-like pressure in the upper abdomen.

"We need to be more vigilant in educating people that chest pain is not the only symptom of heart attack," said Goldberg, who wasn't involved in the study.

The findings, published Dec. 21 in the Journal of the American Heart Association, came from a long-term health study of people living in Tromso, Norway.

One study visit involved a standard pain-sensitivity test where people plunge a hand into cold water for as long as they can stand it, for up to two minutes.