Caring for a Sick Pet Can Really Drain You

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

TUESDAY, Sept. 19, 2017 (HealthDay News) -- As much joy as a pet can bring to the life of its human, when a beloved dog or cat falls ill, the emotional toll can be high.

In fact, caring for an ailing animal often ends up placing a significant "caregiver burden" on its owner, new research finds.

"Think of the phrase, 'Giving until it hurts,'" said study author Mary Beth Spitznagel. Essentially, it's the heavy emotional burden one can experience when the act of caring stretches a person's physical, emotional or even financial capacities to the breaking point.

"We found that individuals with a chronically or terminally ill pet showed greater caregiver burden compared to those with a healthy pet," said Spitznagel, an associate professor in the department of psychological sciences at Kent State University in Ohio.

To explore the idea, her team focused on 238 adult pet owners. Nearly all were white and female, at an average age of 48.

Most had a dog (174), while the rest owned a cat. Half of the pets were deemed healthy, while the other half of the animals struggled with a chronic or terminal illness.

A series of surveys and mental health tests were administered to assess each owner's overall state of mind.

In the end, the team determined that symptoms of depression, anxiety and/or stress were notably higher among those caring for sick or dying pets. Quality of life was also impaired, while overall "caregiver burden" was characterized as "elevated."

The findings were published Sept. 18 in the journal Veterinary Record.

"Most pet owners consider their pet to be part of the family, so it was not a surprise that the pet caregiver's emotional response would be similar in nature to the response we often see in people providing care for a sick family member," Spitznagel said. "However, I was surprised at just how high the overall level of burden was in this group."

"Because this is the first study to demonstrate that this problem exists, we do not have any data to tell us how to best solve the problem," Spitznagel acknowledged. But she suggested that it's critical to educate pet owners about the illness at hand, and make sure they have solutions for any problems that may arise.