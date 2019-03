As the Emmy-nominated host of Bravo TV’s Top Chef, the television series in which amateur chefs compete for the winning title, Padma Lakshmi samples an abundance of gourmet food, from goat cheese ravioli to five-layer wedding cake. Her co-stars and fellow judges, chef Tom Colicchio and culinary expert Gail Simmons, nibble too -- but not nearly as much.

"Tom and Gail come in for the main challenge,” says Lakshmi, 48, who’s also a producer of the series, now in its 16th season. “But I eat double what they eat because I’m there every day for the quick-fire challenge.”

While this may seem like a major job perk, for Lakshmi -- who’s also an author, entrepreneur, and former model -- it’s a challenge. She has endometriosis, a painful gynecological disorder in which the tissue that lines the inside of the uterus grows outside of it, in places like the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and other organs.

“When you have endometriosis, you don’t want to eat heavily because everything is inflamed,” she explains.

About one in 10 American women have endometriosis, a common cause of infertility. During each menstrual cycle, tissue builds up, breaks down, and bleeds, leading to very painful menstrual cramps, chronic lower back and pelvic pain, painful sex, bleeding, diarrhea, constipation, bloating, and nausea.

In the early days of Top Chef, before she had treatment, Lakshmi needed a toolbox of resources to get through the day. “We used to plug in my heating pad under the judges’ table. When I was standing, as the camera would pan away from me, I’d sit down -- I had a little wooden box my assistant would drag on set with me. After the first few seasons, I got a dressing room so I could lie down on a couch,” Lakshmi says. “I don’t know if I could’ve continued to do Top Chef for 12 years if I didn’t get the help I needed.”

Unfortunately, help didn’t come quickly or easily.