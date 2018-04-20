Can Marijuana Be The Answer For Pain?

April 20, 2018 -- Like many of her friends, Alexandra Callner, now 58, experimented with recreational marijuana when she was younger.

"I had tried it, and hated it, in my 20s," Callner says. "When I was around pot smokers, I thought, 'Ugh, losers.' ''

But, that was before her knee arthritis became so bad, it robbed her sleep, night after night. She took two over-the-counter pain pills a day, but the pain would wake her up at night. And the drugs were hard on her stomach.

"It was making me kind of nauseous," she says of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories. Plus, she needed to stay active to manage her dog boarding service in Pasadena, CA.

Then came another solution. "A neighbor said, 'Try this,' " Callner says. It was a joint.

Callner got a medical marijuana card, and then she tried it. “I slept through the night."

That was a year ago, and it's now her nightly ritual. "Every night, I get into bed, read about an hour, take one or two puffs, and then I am off to sleep," she says. "The pain is much lighter.”

About 50 million Americans like Callner live with chronic or severe pain. Patients and doctors are seeking treatments besides the potent prescription painkillers like opioids and the nonprescription medicines that Callner found tough to tolerate.

So could marijuana be the next pain reliever of choice?