Oct. 31, 2022 – Airports typically exclude Gate 13. Some buildings skip the 13th floor. And Friday the 13th is not known as a lucky day.

The fear of the number 13 is a superstition with a complicated name – triskaidekaphobia. The idea the number 13 is unlucky isn't rational, of course, and for most, any unease about the number doesn't rise to the level of a phobia. And yet an awful lot of people give the number a subtle (or overt) power over their actions.

What about broken mirrors? Black cats? Walking under ladders? Whether we believe in superstitions or not, they can influence behavior. Where do superstitions come from and how can they hold so much power in our lives?

"No one is born superstitious, they learn to be," says Stuart Vyse, PhD, a psychologist and the author of Believing in Magic: The Psychology of Superstition, which won the American Psychological Association's William James Book Award.

And while there is no scientific evidence showing the number 13 is unlucky or somehow related to more mishaps, popular superstitions are just that – popular and widespread. "Even the business world is aware of this superstition, and prefers not to have to deal with it," says Vyse.