May 1, 2023 – Post-pandemic, more people are seeking help from therapists, many for the first time, and most often to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression, according to the results of a new national mental health survey issued on April 27 by Grow Therapy, an online marketplace offering access to mental health providers.

This is the second year the company did the survey, and it produced some very similar results as last year, said Shannon Tremaine, a company spokesperson. “The most consistent were that in both years, the therapists have noted increases in people seeking therapy. Stress, anxiety, and depression continue to be the top three areas people are looking for help with.”

The survey questionnaire was posted in the platform’s private online community of about 5,000 therapists from February 28 to March 22, 2023, Tremaine said, and 266 responded. The respondents are in private practice in 18 states and represented a range of mental health providers, including licensed marriage and family counselors, doctors of psychology (PhDs), licensed clinical social workers, licensed professional clinical counselors, and licensed mental health counselors.

Survey details: