Life is stressful and sometimes the stress can overwhelm you, but there are steps you can take to learn how to relax.

Normal everyday activities like grocery shopping or traffic jams can make you tense. You might find it hard to unplug from digital devices and streaming services in a 24/7 world. Work deadlines, handling the kids or dealing with a difficult relationship can get you down.

Many things -- like finances, a chronic illness, caregiving, or a rocky relationship -- might be a strain.

“Stress is really how your body and brain respond to challenges, such as pressure at work, [handling] the pandemic, increasing family responsibility, other negative experiences that may impact and create stress,” says David Shurtleff, PhD, deputy director of the National Institutes of Health’s National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health.

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the concerns around stress.

“We're seeing a lot more anxiety and depression over the last year given the COVID situation,” Shurtleff says.