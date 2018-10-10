Could Stress in Middle Age Harm Memory?

MONDAY, Oct. 29, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Middle-aged people with higher-than-average levels of the "stress" hormone cortisol may have fuzzier memories, a new study suggests.

The study, of more than 2,000 adults, found those with relatively high cortisol levels in their blood tended to perform worse on memory tests.

They also showed less tissue volume in certain areas of the brain, versus people with average cortisol levels.

The findings do not prove that higher cortisol levels -- or daily stress -- directly injure the brain.

But researchers said they add to evidence that the hormone might affect brain structure and function, even years before any obvious memory problems arise.

The results were published Oct. 24 in Neurology.

"Cortisol affects many different functions, so it is important to fully investigate how high levels of the hormone may affect the brain," lead researcher Dr. Justin Echouffo-Tcheugui said in a journal news release.

Cortisol may be best known as the body's main "fight-or-flight" hormone, as it's churned out by the adrenal glands in response to stress. But it also helps regulate metabolism, blood pressure, blood sugar, immune responses and inflammation.

Animal research has found that sustained cortisol elevation can alter brain structure and function, according to Echouffo-Tcheugui, who was based at Harvard University at the time of the study.

And in humans, there's some evidence that abnormal cortisol levels -- caused by certain medical conditions, such as Cushing syndrome -- might affect brain structure or mental abilities.

Now the new findings hint that the same could be true of subtler variations in the hormone.

"This is an interesting finding that clearly needs to be investigated further," said Dr. Ezriel Kornel, an assistant clinical professor of neurosurgery at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York City. He wasn't involved with the study.

But, Kornel emphasized, the research does not prove that cortisol -- or, ultimately, daily stress -- is the culprit.

For example, Kornel said, there could be some third factor that caused the higher cortisol levels and lower brain tissue volumes. It's also possible that the brain changes came first, which then raised people's cortisol levels, he said.