Arousal Syndrome No Cause for Shame, Doctors Say

Jan. 10, 2020 -- For Linda Cataldo, it started with a bladder infection and lasted on and off for 15 years. The pain would be excruciating, triggered multiple times a day by something as simple as sitting too long or wearing clothing that chafed. Her condition is called persistent genital arousal disorder, or PGAD, but the “arousal” was more like the feeling of being pursued by a tiger than the pleasure of a sexual encounter. In fact, she avoided sex for years, because it only made her condition worse.

PGAD, in which the person feels repeatedly sexually aroused without provocation, has been considered an extremely rare and embarrassing condition -- one that has been the punchline of jokes even by doctors. But a growing body of research suggests that it is often missed or misdiagnosed. Though vastly more common in women, the condition is considered a version of priapism, where men have persistent and sometimes painful erections, for various reasons.

A study published this week in the journal Pain Reports details the cases of 10 women with PGAD, the treatments they received, and the results. The study includes a small sample, which makes larger conclusions more difficult. Still, in one patient, the symptoms started when she was 11; another was 70, according to the study. All reported multiple daily or near-daily arousals, often triggered by engine vibration, sitting, standing, or using the toilet.

Anne Louise Oaklander, MD, the neurologist who led the research at Massachusetts General Hospital, says PGAD patients -- often linked by internet chat groups like the 400-person one Cataldo co-runs -- are far ahead of the medical community in identifying causes and possible treatments. Many patients diagnose themselves from the internet, which has far more information based on hearsay, not to mention unvetted advice, than medical texts, Oaklander says.