Is it normal to feel lonely after college? When Brianna Baker earned her bachelor’s degree in spring 2019 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill she felt lucky to have a job lined up. Many of her peers didn’t. Still, the job as a public health analyst at a large corporation wasn’t her first choice for her post-college life.

Baker, now 24, had expected to go directly to graduate school. When that didn’t work out, she found herself in a job that was exciting, but also “nerve-wracking and lonely,” she says. “Working as part of a huge team with no peers close to my age made me feel like a very little fish in a big pond.”

In college, Baker had excelled in her double major of psychology and interdisciplinary studies. She was used to her identity as a high achiever. At work, however, she was often given tasks she didn’t know how to do.