Michael Phelps Opens Up About Depression Fight

Jan. 19, 2018 -- Helping other people with depression has been more rewarding than winning gold medals at the Olympics, says U.S. swimmer Michael Phelps.

The most decorated Olympian of all time spoke Tuesday at The Kennedy Forum in Chicago as part of a national summit on depression, addiction, and other mental health problems, CBS News reported.

Phelps won 28 Olympic medals, 23 of them gold. But he said at the peak of his Olympic career, he considered suicide. But after several days isolated in his room, he admitted he had a problem and needed help. That led to a transformation and saved his life.

The athlete said he wants to tell people about his battle with depression in the hope that it will encourage others with the disorder to seek help, CBS News reported.

He said there is no feeling like learning he helped someone.

"Those moments and those feelings and those emotions for me are light years better than ever winning an Olympic gold medal. You have the chance to save a life, and that's way more powerful," Phelps said, CBS News reported.