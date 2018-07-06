Report: Kate Spade Depressed; No Sign of Suicide

American fashion designer Kate Spade suffered from depression and anxiety for years, but there were no warning signs that she would take her own life, husband Andy Spade says.

The 55-year-old designer was found dead at her Manhattan home Tuesday in what police characterized as suicide.

Andy Spade said Wednesday that his wife had bouts of anxiety during their relationship and 24-year marriage, and serious episodes of depression began about six years ago, The New York Timesreported.

"Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years. She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn't her. There were personal demons she was battling," Andy Spade said.

He said the couple had lived apart for the last 10 months, but there were no plans to divorce. Their daughter, Frances Beatrix, was with her father the night of her mother's death, The Times reported.

Andy Spade also said neither he nor anyone else in the family had been shown the note left by Kate Spade, but read about it in media accounts. Police said the note told the couple's daughter she should not feel at fault.

"I am appalled that a private message to my daughter has been so heartlessly shared with the media," said Andy Spade, The Times reported.