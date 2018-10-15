Phelps Champions the Fight Against Depression

TUESDAY, Oct. 30, 2018 (HealthDay News) -- Swimmer extraordinaire Michael Phelps has won 28 Olympic medals -- 23 of them gold. Yet, despite all those medals and the accolades that came with them, Phelps has struggled with depression and anxiety.

In 2014, it got so bad that he locked himself in his bedroom and stayed there for days.

"During those days, I had thoughts of not wanting to be alive," Phelps said. "The longer I stayed in my room by myself, I thought there has to be another way."

That's when Phelps checked himself in for inpatient mental health treatment.

"As an athlete, I learned that we're supposed to be these big macho people that don't have any problems, and we're not supposed to show weakness, but that's so wrong. I'm so thankful that I can ask for help now," he explained.

Phelps spoke of his inner struggles as the keynote speaker at a recent New York City conference held by Talkspace, an online counseling service.

The famed athlete holds the all-time record for an individual with the most Olympic gold medals. He announced his retirement from swimming in 2016.

"I have spent my whole life submerged in water. I ate, slept and swam. That's really all I did my whole life. I'm really just learning how to live now, and it's frustrating at times. But it's also rewarding," Phelps said.

He's also learned that depression and anxiety will be ongoing challenges for him.

"You don't go through a depression spell one day and have it go away. Therapy helps me sharpen my tools to be prepared for whatever comes my way," Phelps said.

"I've gone through multiple stages of depression, and I deal with anxiety all the time. There are lots of people struggling with the exact same things, so if I can get one message out there, it's that 'It's OK not to be OK,' " he said.

Phelps explained that therapy is helping him continually learn how to be as healthy as he can be mentally.