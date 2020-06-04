When a Handgun Is in the Home, Suicide Risk Rises

By Amy Norton

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- Handgun owners are at substantially heightened risk of suicide in the years after buying their first gun, a large new study finds.

The study of more than 26 million California residents found that first-time handgun owners were nearly four times more likely to die by suicide in the coming years versus non-owners.

Their risk of suicide by firearm, specifically, rose to a striking degree: Male handgun owners had an eight times higher risk, versus other men; the risk soared 35-fold among female gun owners, compared with other women.

That partly reflects the fact that women generally have a low rate of suicide by gun, said lead researcher David Studdert. And, in fact, he said, men accounted for the large majority of firearm suicides during the study period, at 83%.

However, the findings add to a body of evidence linking gun ownership to suicide risk among both men and women.

"It's one of the most common, and one of the strongest, risk factors for suicide," said Studdert, a professor of medicine and law at Stanford University.

But while past studies have uncovered the connection, many have been relatively small. In contrast, the current study followed millions of Californians for an average of seven years, and up to 12 years.

It also helps address what Studdert called a "common critique" of past research: Some have argued that certain people buy guns with the intent to kill themselves -- and that is what explains the gun-suicide association.

In this study, the risk of suicide by firearm did indeed "peak" immediately after the handgun purchase. But, Studdert said, 52% of all those suicides among handgun owners occurred more than a year after the purchase.

Those findings on "timing of risk" are important, said Daniel Webster, a professor at Johns Hopkins University and director of its Center for Gun Policy and Research.

"This suggests there's a subset of people who are intent on suicide, and decide to end their lives with a gun," said Webster, who was not involved in the study. "But this high risk extends for a long period. That suggests there are many people who were not suicidal when they bought the gun."