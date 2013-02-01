Naomi Osaka's 'Time Out' Highlights a Crippling Mental Health Issue

By Alan Mozes

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, June 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- On Tuesday, tennis star Naomi Osaka announced her withdrawal from the French Open. The reason: An ongoing battle with depression and anxiety.



As the world's No. 2 woman's tennis player and a four-time Grand Slam tournament winner at the age of just 23, many fans may have been taken aback that someone so young and successful might nonetheless battle with mental health issues.

But experts say it really shouldn't come as a surprise.

"Wealth and fame are not protective," said Dr. Timothy Sullivan, chair of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Staten Island University Hospital, in New York City.

"We need think only of the tragic, recent losses of Robin Williams, Kate Spade, Prince and others to know that mental health problems can affect anyone," Sullivan said.

Sanam Hafeez, a neuropsychologist and faculty member at Columbia University in New York City, agreed. She said, "To the outside looking in, people often think that money and fame are a cure-all. But there are numerous cases of people who were less depressed before they became famous."