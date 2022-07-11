'SAD Season': Depression Risks Rise as Days Get Shorter

MONDAY, Nov. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As the daylight hours shrink, people's moods can wind up in the tank.

Rest assured, you're not alone. It’s the SAD season for those affected by seasonal affective disorder. That's the depression, fatigue and withdrawal that shorter days and longer nights often bring.

“The seasonal mood change can come in different shapes and forms,” said Dr. Dorothy Sit, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, in Chicago.

“It can be a clinical diagnosis of depression, which we call SAD, but some people experience a milder form," Sit said. "The clinical diagnosis means it is quite intense; it affects people all day for many weeks and can impact their functioning. In milder cases, people can feel a bit blah, but can push through. Still, functioning will feel a bit harder.”

Besides feeling sluggish, people may be hungrier, crave carbohydrates, eat more and gain weight. They may also feel less motivated and find less enjoyment in activities.