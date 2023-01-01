New Depression Drug Avoids Unfortunate Side Effects of Others

Sept. 29, 2023 – The FDA has approved a new drug to treat major depressive disorder in adults that does not have common side effects found with other drugs for depression

, the Houston-based drug maker Fabre Kramer said in a news release.

The drug will be “the first and only approved antidepressant with a novel mechanism of action that selectively targets the serotonin 1A receptor, a key regulator of mood and emotion,” the news release said.

The company said the most frequent side effects found in a trial involving 5,000 people were mild and brief periods of dizziness and nausea.

Exxua should be available in pharmacies by early 2024, the company said. The drug, known in the lab as gepirone hydrochloride, will be sold in tablet form.

The FDA previously turned down applications for the drug three times because of failed studies.

Michael Pollock, CEO of the Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance, said in the company news release that the number of Americans with major depressive disorder rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, with about 30% of adults in the U.S. having more symptoms of depression.