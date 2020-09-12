COVID Fuels Depression In Pregnant Women, New Moms

By Cara Murez

HealthDay Reporter

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 may be behind a concerning rise in the number of women suffering anxiety and depression before and soon after childbirth, a new study says.

Researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston surveyed more than 1,100 pregnant and postpartum women between May 21 and Aug. 17. They found that 36%, or more than 1 in 3, had significant levels of depression. Prior to the pandemic, rates of perinatal depression were about 15% to 20%.

More than 1 in 5 women reported significant levels of generalized anxiety. About 1 in 10 had post-traumatic stress disorder above the clinical threshold.

"We know the perinatal period is already a time in which women are particularly vulnerable to mental health concerns," said study author Cindy Liu, of the Departments of Pediatric Newborn Medicine and Psychiatry.

"We primarily wanted to see what factors related to the pandemic might be associated with mental health symptoms," she said in a hospital news release.

The researchers used standardized measures to evaluate COVID-19-related health worries and experiences of grief.

"We were looking for associations that inform what we can do as clinical providers to better support families during this time," said co-author Dr. Carmina Erdei, of the Department of Pediatric Newborn Medicine.

"We wanted to know what is being taken away when a new mother is not able to participate in the usual rituals around birth and welcoming a new family member. The survey responses offer valuable insight into that and help guide what we as health care professionals can do better," she said in the release.

About 9% of new mothers said they felt a strong sense of grief, loss or disappointment because of the pandemic. This group was five times more likely to experience significant mental health symptoms, according to the study.

More women, about 18%, said they felt very worried or extremely worried about COVID-19 health risks. This group was four times more likely to experience clinically significant psychiatric symptoms, the study reported. Researchers also found that people with preexisting mental health diagnoses were about two to four times more likely to experience significant measures of depression, anxiety or PTSD.